Global Guidance On Model Informed Drug Development To Address ‘Missed Opportunities’

 
• By Neena Brizmohun
  
Lab Scientist Using Computer For Medical Science
MIDD is defined as the use of computational modeling and simulation methods to generate evidence (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from R&D

More from Pink Sheet