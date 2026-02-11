Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Global Guidance On Model Informed Drug Development To Address ‘Missed Opportunities’
Feb 11 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
MIDD is defined as the use of computational modeling and simulation methods to generate evidence
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from R&D
More from Pink Sheet