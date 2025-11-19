Generics Bulletin
Single Trial Success Stories: UCB’s Kygevvi Joins US FDA Approvals With Confirmatory Evidence
Nov 19 2025
•
By
Bridget Silverman
Recent rare disease approvals show the US FDA is still willing to accept a range of confirmatory evidence when randomized controlled trials are not feasible
(Shutterstock)
