EMA Eyes 2028 For US-Style Routine Submission Of Clinical Trial Raw Data

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Elevate healthcare with AI technology services.Virtual health care analytics empower medical professionals in the medical revolution. Data analytics enhance patient care and healthcare administration.
EU regulators are building new capabilities to better harness growing regulatory & health data (Shutterstock)
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