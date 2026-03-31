US FDA’s April User Fee Goals Give Biologics Center A Chance To Shift 2026 Narrative

  
Sponsors including Orca Bio, Replimune, AbbVie and Merck are hoping their applications blossom into approvals this April (Shutterstock)
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