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US FDA’s April User Fee Goals Give Biologics Center A Chance To Shift 2026 Narrative
Mar 31 2026
Sponsors including Orca Bio, Replimune, AbbVie and Merck are hoping their applications blossom into approvals this April
(Shutterstock)
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