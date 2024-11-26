Pink Sheet
Greater transparency around EU health technology assessment processes “can only be a good thing” for innovative rare disease therapies, Virginie Bros-Facer, the new CEO of the EU network of rare disease patient organizations, EURORDIS, tells the Pink Sheet.
Proposed rule on GLP-1s sets up an expensive benefit that would need to be implemented (or rejected) by the incoming Trump administration. Move suggests the next round of drugs subject to Medicare price-setting will include Novo’s semaglutide – and could be announced by the Biden team before they leave.
The UK’s MHRA is urging drug companies to engage in discussions on their strategies relating to using real-world data earlier in their development cycle.
While annual fees for marketing authorization applications and annual payments to the European Medicines Agency are set to increase from 2025, micro-sized companies and SMEs that make orphan drugs will still benefit from full reductions.
Martin Makary’s ties to a compounder and telehealth company offering compounded GLP-1s may concern the drug industry and raise questions about his fundamental beliefs in the FDA’s role regulating drug manufacturing.
The loss of institutional knowledge about OPDP’s prior comments on promotional materials can result in an enforcement letter for the new owner of a company or product, experts say.
Numerous staff positions at the US FDA could be the target of incoming administration efforts to remake the federal bureaucracy.
This is an update of recommendations from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the authorization of new medicines in the EU, and updates on EU marketing authorization changes recommended by the CHMP.
Japan has granted an initial reimbursement price for Kisunla slightly above that for Alzheimer's rival Leqembi, but is holding out the prospect of future price revisions.
The FDA Commissioner wants sponsors to incorporate diversity into their development programs prior to Phase III.
The US FDA’s Peter Marks told the Jefferies meeting that scientific leadership will be protected and that the agency wants to do more to help the sector accelerate innovation.
Diabetes Endpoints: A1C Reduction Is ‘Still Enough,’ Just Not For Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin, US FDA Says
The agency reaffirmed support for a hemoglobin A1C endpoint for glycemic control in type 1 diabetes, but the diabetic ketoacidosis risk with sotagliflozin is so concerning that it is looking for additional benefits in patients with chronic kidney disease, a targeted subpopulation.
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss concerns that the incoming administration could try to influence the upcoming FDA user fee reauthorization, as well as the changes Dr. Mehmet Oz, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial selection to run the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could impose if confirmed.
NICE, England’s health technology assessment institute, says it was unable to reach a price agreement for AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo’s HER2-low breast cancer drug Enhertu, breaking a line of 21 positive recommendations for breast cancer therapies.
As drug companies continue to explore the use of social media data to support their submissions, a panel of EU regulators have drawn up a seven-point action plan to help evaluate the usefulness and impact of such data in regulatory decision-making.
The Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee appeared unsatisfied with the risk-benefit balance of the anticoagulant reversal agent in the confirmatory trial, but was not ready to throw out the product, suggesting new trials may be needed.
US FDA officials said dose optimization for rare diseases should not be sacrificed in the name of speeding access to medicines, but is the oncology approach spreading to rare diseases?
The next round of the negotiation program is scheduled to begin in February unless the new administration delays the start of the process.
The International Council for Harmonisation has issued for comment draft guidance, which when finalized, is expected to provide the industry with flexibility to embrace non-traditional, innovative approaches in clinical trial design.
A new, international group of health technology assessment agencies will work together on topics related to health economic methods that could include dynamic pricing and non-traditional ways of evaluating value in cost-effectiveness analyses.