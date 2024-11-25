Pink Sheet
Japan has granted an initial reimbursement price for Kisunla slightly above that for Alzheimer's rival Leqembi, but is holding out the prospect of future price revisions.
The FDA Commissioner wants sponsors to incorporate diversity into their development programs prior to Phase III.
The US FDA’s Peter Marks told the Jefferies meeting that scientific leadership will be protected and that the agency wants to do more to help the sector accelerate innovation.
Diabetes Endpoints: A1C Reduction Is ‘Still Enough,’ Just Not For Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin, US FDA Says
The agency reaffirmed support for a hemoglobin A1C endpoint for glycemic control in type 1 diabetes, but the diabetic ketoacidosis risk with sotagliflozin is so concerning that it is looking for additional benefits in patients with chronic kidney disease, a targeted subpopulation.
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss concerns that the incoming administration could try to influence the upcoming FDA user fee reauthorization, as well as the changes Dr. Mehmet Oz, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial selection to run the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could impose if confirmed.
NICE, England’s health technology assessment institute, says it was unable to reach a price agreement for AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo’s HER2-low breast cancer drug Enhertu, breaking a line of 21 positive recommendations for breast cancer therapies.
As drug companies continue to explore the use of social media data to support their submissions, a panel of EU regulators have drawn up a seven-point action plan to help evaluate the usefulness and impact of such data in regulatory decision-making.
The Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee appeared unsatisfied with the risk-benefit balance of the anticoagulant reversal agent in the confirmatory trial, but was not ready to throw out the product, suggesting new trials may be needed.
US FDA officials said dose optimization for rare diseases should not be sacrificed in the name of speeding access to medicines, but is the oncology approach spreading to rare diseases?
The next round of the negotiation program is scheduled to begin in February unless the new administration delays the start of the process.
The International Council for Harmonisation has issued for comment draft guidance, which when finalized, is expected to provide the industry with flexibility to embrace non-traditional, innovative approaches in clinical trial design.
A new, international group of health technology assessment agencies will work together on topics related to health economic methods that could include dynamic pricing and non-traditional ways of evaluating value in cost-effectiveness analyses.
Stakeholders must work together to “identify the most promising products based on evidence” to treat childhood cancers, as drugs developed for adults do not always work, the scientific officer for the pediatric medicines office at the European Medicines Agency says.
Throckmorton is known for enhancing the FDA’s drug shortage work by building bridges between the compliance and quality teams, as well as opioid oversight.
Removing the patent-protected indication from the label of Norwich Pharmaceuticals's proposed generic for Xifaxan did not convince the US Supreme Court to hear its petition to review a case from Bausch Health that blocked approval until 2029.
When the agency decided biosimilarity standards would be high, it likely ensured the interchangeability designation eventually would become unnecessary.
The Pink Sheet's list of EU centralized approvals of new active substances has been updated to include Hympavzi, Pfizer's treatment for adults and adolescents with severe hemophilia A or B without inhibitors.
As mandated by the recent Pharmacare Act in Canada, a new committee will make recommendations on how Canada can provide universal drug coverage to it citizens.
The new court ruling could enhance the appeal of the Unified Patent Court for enforcing European patents.
The atypical antipsychotic’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy should be retired because the requirements for prescriber education and documentation on absolute neutrophil count monitoring are hindering access, panelists said.