Japan Prices Kisunla Above Leqembi But May Cut In Future

 
• By Lisa Takagi

Japan has granted an initial reimbursement price for Kisunla slightly above that for Alzheimer's rival Leqembi, but is holding out the prospect of future price revisions.

Califf: Sponsors Should Go Beyond Letter Of Law With Trial Diversity Plans

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The FDA Commissioner wants sponsors to incorporate diversity into their development programs prior to Phase III.

Marks Believes Trump Team Will Not Threaten US FDA’s Medicines Expertise

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The US FDA’s Peter Marks told the Jefferies meeting that scientific leadership will be protected and that the agency wants to do more to help the sector accelerate innovation.

Diabetes Endpoints: A1C Reduction Is ‘Still Enough,’ Just Not For Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin, US FDA Says

 
• By Sue Sutter

The agency reaffirmed support for a hemoglobin A1C endpoint for glycemic control in type 1 diabetes, but the diabetic ketoacidosis risk with sotagliflozin is so concerning that it is looking for additional benefits in patients with chronic kidney disease, a targeted subpopulation.

Pink Sheet Podcast: Trump’s Potential Impact On FDA User Fees, Dr. Oz’s Potential Impact On CMS

 
• By Derrick Gingery, Sarah Karlin-Smith, and Nielsen Hobbs

Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss concerns that the incoming administration could try to influence the upcoming FDA user fee reauthorization, as well as the changes Dr. Mehmet Oz, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial selection to run the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could impose if confirmed.

England’s Funding Rejection For Enhertu At Odds With 19 European Countries

 
• By Eliza Slawther

NICE, England’s health technology assessment institute, says it was unable to reach a price agreement for AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo’s HER2-low breast cancer drug Enhertu, breaking a line of 21 positive recommendations for breast cancer therapies.

EU Regulators Eye Social Media For Real-World Data Insights

 
• By Vibha Sharma

As drug companies continue to explore the use of social media data to support their submissions, a panel of EU regulators have drawn up a seven-point action plan to help evaluate the usefulness and impact of such data in regulatory decision-making.

AstraZeneca’s Andexxa May Continue Dangling In Accelerated Approval After Mixed Advisory Panel

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee appeared unsatisfied with the risk-benefit balance of the anticoagulant reversal agent in the confirmatory trial, but was not ready to throw out the product, suggesting new trials may be needed.

Dose Optimization And Rare Diseases: Doing More With Less

 
• By Laura Helbling

US FDA officials said dose optimization for rare diseases should not be sacrificed in the name of speeding access to medicines, but is the oncology approach spreading to rare diseases?

Medicare Price Negotiation Under CMS Chief Oz May See Early 2025 Test

 
• By Cathy Kelly

The next round of the negotiation program is scheduled to begin in February unless the new administration delays the start of the process.

ICH Embraces Innovation In Clinical Trial Design

 
• By Vibha Sharma

The International Council for Harmonisation has issued for comment draft guidance, which when finalized, is expected to provide the industry with flexibility to embrace non-traditional, innovative approaches in clinical trial design.

HTA Bodies In England, US and Canada Collaborate On Developing Health Economic Methods

 
• By Leela Barham

A new, international group of health technology assessment agencies will work together on topics related to health economic methods that could include dynamic pricing and non-traditional ways of evaluating value in cost-effectiveness analyses.

EMA: Regulatory Decisions On Pediatric Cancer Drugs ‘Cannot Happen In Isolation’

 
• By Eliza Slawther

Stakeholders must work together to “identify the most promising products based on evidence” to treat childhood cancers, as drugs developed for adults do not always work, the scientific officer for the pediatric medicines office at the European Medicines Agency says.

US FDA’s Drug Center Losing Shortages, Controlled Substance Leadership With Throckmorton Retirement

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Throckmorton is known for enhancing the FDA’s drug shortage work by building bridges between the compliance and quality teams, as well as opioid oversight.

Skinny Label Limits: Supreme Court Denies Norwich Bid For US Xifaxan Reprieve

 
• By Dave Wallace

Removing the patent-protected indication from the label of Norwich Pharmaceuticals's proposed generic for Xifaxan did not convince the US Supreme Court to hear its petition to review a case from Bausch Health that blocked approval until 2029.

US FDA Biosimilar Standards Likely Sealed Interchangeability Designation’s Fate

 
• By Derrick Gingery

When the agency decided biosimilarity standards would be high, it likely ensured the interchangeability designation eventually would become unnecessary.

New EU Approvals

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

The Pink Sheet's list of EU centralized approvals of new active substances has been updated to include Hympavzi, Pfizer's treatment for adults and adolescents with severe hemophilia A or B without inhibitors.

Canada’s New Pharmacare Committee “Excludes” Industry

 
• By Francesca Bruce

As mandated by the recent Pharmacare Act in Canada, a new committee will make recommendations on how Canada can provide universal drug coverage to it citizens.

Court Of Appeal Offers Fresh Hope For Patentees That Opted Out Of Europe’s UPC

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

The new court ruling could enhance the appeal of the Unified Patent Court for enforcing European patents.

Clozapine REMS A Barrier To Treatment And Unnecessary For Safe Use, US FDA Adcomms Say

 
• By Sue Sutter

The atypical antipsychotic’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy should be retired because the requirements for prescriber education and documentation on absolute neutrophil count monitoring are hindering access, panelists said.