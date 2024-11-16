Pink Sheet
Expected HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s dislike of user fees and interest in major FDA reforms could come to a head in the 2027 PDUFA reauthorization.
The antipsychotic’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy has never been fully implemented or enforced due to operational and technical challenges. The FDA now is re-evaluating the need for the program given changes in the health care landscape and medical training since the drug’s 1989 approval.
Commission members say the standalone prescription drug plan market needs to be bolstered, given that more than 40% of Medicare beneficiaries in fee-for-service Medicare are enrolled in PDPs.
Pink Sheet reporter and editors, and guest Michael McCaughan of Prevision Policy, continue the discussion of Donald Trump’s potential impact on the FDA, including how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could change the agency as head of HHS, and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf’s request that industry help preserve the agency status quo.
The European Medicines Agency has recommended against EU marketing approval for two drugs targeting children.
Patients in the ICU continue to die from SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, says InflaRx, which is one of companies whose product the European Medicines Agency today announced should be approved for marketing in the EU.
The pharma industry wants regulators around the world to engage with companies and “articulate the value added” when introducing new regulations and guidance around the use of AI in drug development, AstraZeneca’s director for data and AI policy says.
The FDA’s Peter Marks warned novel approvals will suffer if the agency is forced to spend its time relitigating vaccines. At the top HHS post Kennedy could impact pharma from basic research funding to drug pricing.
‘Big Night Out’ Gone Bad: US FDA Says Instagram Post For Merz’s Xeomin Minimizes Risks, Overstates Efficacy
An Office of Prescription Drug Promotion “untitled” letter cites a short-form video by interior designer and TV personality Nate Berkus, continuing an enforcement trend involving drug promotions by social media influencers and celebrities.
Written contracts should be detailed, require compliance with FTC and FDA requirements, and guard against activities that may damage a company’s reputation, experts said.
After an initial rejection, the European Medicines Agency now says that Eisai/Biogen’s Alzheimer’s disease drug should be approved, albeit with a recommendation for initial generic screening and ongoing safety scans.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration says it wants to balance regulatory burden on sponsors with the need to improve its monitoring of medicine shortages.
While many companies demonstrated an interest in the UK’s licensing and access pathway for innovative medicines, few made use of the various benefits the scheme had to offer, the MHRA said.
Japan has implemented a streamlined regulatory system designed to enable speedier approvals of selected drugs for designated categories of infectious diseases, which does not require Japanese clinical data.
In the second part of the Pink Sheet’s interview with the former senior FDA official, Woodcock says her push to create a rare disease drug approval pathway that wouldn’t require a randomized controlled trial will not return the agency to “an anecdote standard” or cause a downward creep in the evidentiary standard for approval.
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election once again is creating a potentially unsettling transition process for the FDA. While it is far from clear that the new administration actually will want to disrupt the agency, there are several ways it could happen.
With Republicans winning a governing trifecta, prospects improve for 340B program reforms, PBM legislation, and Inflation Reduction Act drug pricing revisions. But immediate priorities for Congress and the new president will be elsewhere.
The roadmap sets out eight steps to help registry teams link data from registry records with administrative health services data.
The MHRA is taking steps to embed “meaningful and impactful” patient involvement across its regulatory pathways.
Global regulators should work together on producing standard terminology around the use of AI in drug development to align as much as possible on their approaches, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s Tala Fakhouri.