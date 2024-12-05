  1. Home
Korea’s Biopharma Policies Put To Test Amid Political Turmoil

 
• By Jung Won Shin

A short-lived but shocking attempt to declare martial law by South Korea's president has thrown the country into political turmoil which could disrupt foreign biopharma investment and key policy initiatives.

Accelerated Approval: US FDA Explains ‘Reasonably Likely’ Determination Criteria

 
• By Sue Sutter

New draft guidance discusses the data necessary for deciding whether an effect on a surrogate or intermediate clinical endpoint is reasonably like to predict clinical benefit and can support accelerated approval.

Resources Forced Withdrawal of Double-Patenting Proposed Rule, US PTO Says

 
• By Dave Wallace

The US PTO faces criticism after withdrawing a proposed rule intended to address double-patenting by changing terminal disclaimers.

Deleted Clinical Trial Data Derailed Applied Therapeutics’ Govorestat NDA

 
• By Bridget Silverman

An FDA complete response letter followed a bioresearch warning letter citing the integrity of electronic data capture and handling of dosing errors in a pivotal trial of govorestat for galactosemia.

France: Government Collapses As Controversial Price-Cutting Finance Bill Rejected

 
• By Francesca Bruce

The collapse of the French government brings more uncertainty for the pharmaceutical industry.

Nordic Countries Launch ‘English-Only’ Packaging Pilot To Tackle Medicine Shortages

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

Drug companies are being invited to participate in a new pilot project that the five Nordic countries will run to see if they can improve the availability of certain critical products that are used in hospitals.

Enhertu Among Drugs In Annual China NRDL Update

 
• By Xu Hu

The majority of new drugs added to the latest revision of China's NRDL were developed by Chinese companies, although half of the global top 20 pharmas also have new entries. Bispecifics were included for the first time but no CAR-Ts made the cut.

US FDA Generic Drug Approvals, Other Actions Declined As Approval Times Climbed In FY 2024

 
• By Derrick Gingery

An increase in complex product submissions may explain median and mean approval time increases for ANDAs, but fewer actions across many categories could be a concern.

Beyond The REMS: Clozapine Adcomm Shows Why In-Program Assessments Are Not Always Enough

 
• By Sue Sutter

The FDA and sponsors should have surveyed providers and patients who do not prescribe or use the antipsychotic clozapine to find whether the REMS restrictions were hindering access and causing harm, advisory committee members and patient advocates said.

Pediatric COVID Shots, Still Under EUA, Would Be Vulnerable In Anti-Vax HHS

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Pulling a product that was granted an emergency use authorization is easier than pulling a fully licensed vaccine, which could place Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine pediatric indications at risk, along with Novavax’s vaccine in all age groups.

Health Care Industry Shaken After UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Killed Outside NYC Hotel

 
• By Leslie Small

The motive for the shocking murder of Brian Thompson in New York City was still unknown Wednesday afternoon.

Why Historical Data Will Be Important Under The New EU HTA Regulation

 
• By Eliza Slawther

The incoming EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation will see historical data move “more center stage” for advanced therapies, because directly comparing highly individualized therapies is often unfeasible, an advanced therapies expert says.

Canadian HTA Agency Consults On First Methods Guideline

 
• By Francesca Bruce

A new methods guide from Canada’s health technology assessment agency should help drug sponsors generate and report appropriate clinical evidence.

UK Proposes Simplified Consent Method For Low-Risk Trials

 
• By Vibha Sharma

The UK’s proposed approach to recording informed consent for lower-risk trials is designed to ensure that patients still receive the critical information they need to consider participation, but are supported to give their consent in an easier way.

New Japan Approval Recommendations Include Zepbound, Qalsody

 
• By Lisa Takagi

A new batch of positive approval recommendations in Japan includes an ALS drug requested by a local patient group.

Metabolic And Endocrine Therapies Could Star Among US FDA’s Last 2024 Approvals

 
• By Bridget Silverman

The December calendar features nearly 20 user fee goal dates, from Novo Nordisk’s Alhemo to Lexicon’s Zynquista.

340B Plan B: Pharma Pivots To Rebate Pricing Model After Pharmacy Restrictions Fall Short

 
• By Cathy Kelly

The manufacturer dispute with hospitals and US agency tasked with overseeing the outpatient drug discount program is entering a new phase.

As ‘Carveout’ Debate Continues, States Try Hybrid Approach to Medicaid Rx Benefits

 
• By Leslie Small

Scant evidence has emerged proving that carving out retail pharmacy benefit management from Medicaid managed care organization contracts helps limit costs.

UK MHRA Reminds Industry Of Looming Deadline For New Packaging Requirements

 
• By Eliza Slawther

More than 90% of companies have submitted new medicines packaging artwork to the UK’s drug regulator, the MHRA. The agency urges the remaining marketing authorization holders of its 31 December deadline to comply with the new Windsor Framework arrangements.

EMA PRIME Scheme: Two New Entries, 10 Rejections & One Withdrawal

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

A total of 141 products have made it onto the European Medicines Agency’s PRIME (priority medicines) scheme since 2016 and over 370 applications have been denied entry.