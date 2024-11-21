Pink Sheet
US FDA officials said dose optimization for rare diseases should not be sacrificed in the name of speeding access to medicines, but is the oncology approach spreading to rare diseases?
The next round of the negotiation program is scheduled to begin in February unless the new administration delays the start of the process.
The International Council for Harmonisation has issued for comment draft guidance, which when finalized, is expected to provide the industry with flexibility to embrace non-traditional, innovative approaches in clinical trial design.
A new, international group of health technology assessment agencies will work together on topics related to health economic methods that could include dynamic pricing and non-traditional ways of evaluating value in cost-effectiveness analyses.
Stakeholders must work together to “identify the most promising products based on evidence” to treat childhood cancers, as drugs developed for adults do not always work, the scientific officer for the pediatric medicines office at the European Medicines Agency says.
Throckmorton is known for enhancing the FDA’s drug shortage work by building bridges between the compliance and quality teams, as well as opioid oversight.
Removing the patent-protected indication from the label of Norwich Pharmaceuticals's proposed generic for Xifaxan did not convince the US Supreme Court to hear its petition to review a case from Bausch Health that blocked approval until 2029.
When the agency decided biosimilarity standards would be high, it likely ensured the interchangeability designation eventually would become unnecessary.
The Pink Sheet's list of EU centralized approvals of new active substances has been updated to include Hympavzi, Pfizer's treatment for adults and adolescents with severe hemophilia A or B without inhibitors.
As mandated by the recent Pharmacare Act in Canada, a new committee will make recommendations on how Canada can provide universal drug coverage to it citizens.
The new court ruling could enhance the appeal of the Unified Patent Court for enforcing European patents.
The atypical antipsychotic’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy should be retired because the requirements for prescriber education and documentation on absolute neutrophil count monitoring are hindering access, panelists said.
AstraZeneca’s Andexxa Could Be Headed For Withdrawal After US FDA’s Negative Advisory Committee Preview
The confirmatory trial for the anticoagulant reversal agent raised safety and efficacy concerns from the agency.
But the expected nominee brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.
The European Medicines Agency is encouraging companies to submit the type I variations they want to make to their marketing authorizations by the end of this month.
The European Medicines Agency wants to discourage drug companies from submitting marketing applications with very interim data cuts and then expecting they can supplement their application with more data later on by requesting for extended clock-stops.
China implements a new pilot scheme allowing non-end-to-end manufacturing of certain biologics before possible nationwide implementation for all such products, with resource optimization and aligned quality management systems among the main goals.
New US FDA draft guidance attempts to address sponsor confusion about the different types of regulatory meetings under PDUFA, as well as frequently asked questions on nonclinical testing, CMC, pharm/tox and clinical studies.
Kennedy’s nomination for HHS secretary already is drawing concerns, which could mean a more conventional pick emerges, but industry should prepare for Kennedy to control the US Health and Human Services Department for at least some time.
The FDA said the antibody-drug conjugate looks more promising in a subgroup of EGFR mutated lung cancer patients, which caused AstraZeneca to refile the application.