  1. Home
  2. >>Pink Sheet

Pink Sheet

Regulatory TrackersRegional ComparisonsInterviewsPink Sheet PerspectivesPathways & StandardsProduct Reviews Agency LeadershipDrug SafetyMarket AccessLegislationLegal & IPComplianceR&DRare DiseasesVaccinesAdvanced TechnologiesBiosimilars & GenericsConferencesPodcastsPartnered ContentGeographyTrackersContentArchive

Former Senate Republican Health Leader Not Concerned About Anti-Pharma Stance of Trump’s HHS Appointees

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Former Sen. Richard Burr suggested to the Pink Sheet that Trump’s HHS leadership picks will have less ability to enact their agendas than people expect.

US House Coronavirus Subcommittee Report May Turn Up Heat On FDA

 
• By Grace Moser

A new congressional report on the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic underscores that the FDA and its top managers may be in the hot seat.

Confirmatory Trials: US FDA Toughens Stance On Need For Advance Planning, Due Diligence

 
• By Sue Sutter

Strategies championed by the Oncology Center of Excellence, including early planning and use of a single randomized study to support accelerated approval and later verify clinical benefit, are reflected in a new draft guidance broadly applicable to drugs and biologics.

Pink Sheet Podcast: COVID-19 Vaccine EUAs In Danger, DOGE And US FDA, New 340B Rebate Pricing Models

 
• By Derrick Gingery, Sarah Karlin-Smith, Cathy Kelly, and Nielsen Hobbs

Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss potential threats to the COVID-19 vaccines under the Trump Administration, the DOGE commission’s search for spending cuts and its impact on the FDA, as well as a new 340B rebate pricing model that some pharma companies are implementing to contain the program’s costs.

Recent And Upcoming FDA Advisory Committee Meetings

 
• By Sue Sutter

Recent and upcoming US FDA advisory committee meetings and a summary of the topics covered.

EMA Encourages Swift Data Insertion As European Shortages Monitoring Platform Goes Live

 
• By Anabel Costa-Ferreira

Marketing authorization holders are being encouraged to insert their data on shortages of centrally authorized medicines in the new platform before it becomes mandatory to do so in February 2025.

EU HTA Regulation: Lack Of Scientific Consultation Capacity ‘Concerning’

 
• By Eliza Slawther

Pharmaceutical trade associations warn that demand for joint scientific consultations under the incoming EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation will outstrip supply, which could delay market access decisions for innovative therapies.

Korea’s Biopharma Policies Put To Test Amid Political Turmoil

 
• By Jung Won Shin

A short-lived but shocking attempt to declare martial law by South Korea's president has thrown the country into political turmoil which could disrupt foreign biopharma investment and key policy initiatives.

Accelerated Approval: US FDA Explains ‘Reasonably Likely’ Determination Criteria

 
• By Sue Sutter

New draft guidance discusses the data necessary for deciding whether an effect on a surrogate or intermediate clinical endpoint is reasonably like to predict clinical benefit and can support accelerated approval.

Resources Forced Withdrawal of Double-Patenting Proposed Rule, US PTO Says

 
• By Dave Wallace

The US PTO faces criticism after withdrawing a proposed rule intended to address double-patenting by changing terminal disclaimers.

Deleted Clinical Trial Data Derailed Applied Therapeutics’ Govorestat NDA

 
• By Bridget Silverman

An FDA complete response letter followed a bioresearch warning letter citing the integrity of electronic data capture and handling of dosing errors in a pivotal trial of govorestat for galactosemia.

France: Government Collapses As Controversial Price-Cutting Finance Bill Rejected

 
• By Francesca Bruce

The collapse of the French government brings more uncertainty for the pharmaceutical industry.

Nordic Countries Launch ‘English-Only’ Packaging Pilot To Tackle Medicine Shortages

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

Drug companies are being invited to participate in a new pilot project that the five Nordic countries will run to see if they can improve the availability of certain critical products that are used in hospitals.

Enhertu Among Drugs In Annual China NRDL Update

 
• By Xu Hu

The majority of new drugs added to the latest revision of China's NRDL were developed by Chinese companies, although half of the global top 20 pharmas also have new entries. Bispecifics were included for the first time but no CAR-Ts made the cut.

US FDA Generic Drug Approvals, Other Actions Declined As Approval Times Climbed In FY 2024

 
• By Derrick Gingery

An increase in complex product submissions may explain median and mean approval time increases for ANDAs, but fewer actions across many categories could be a concern.

Beyond The REMS: Clozapine Adcomm Shows Why In-Program Assessments Are Not Always Enough

 
• By Sue Sutter

The FDA and sponsors should have surveyed providers and patients who do not prescribe or use the antipsychotic clozapine to find whether the REMS restrictions were hindering access and causing harm, advisory committee members and patient advocates said.

Pediatric COVID Shots, Still Under EUA, Would Be Vulnerable In Anti-Vax HHS

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Pulling a product that was granted an emergency use authorization is easier than pulling a fully licensed vaccine, which could place Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine pediatric indications at risk, along with Novavax’s vaccine in all age groups.

Health Care Industry Shaken After UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Killed Outside NYC Hotel

 
• By Leslie Small

The motive for the shocking murder of Brian Thompson in New York City was still unknown Wednesday afternoon.

Why Historical Data Will Be Important Under The New EU HTA Regulation

 
• By Eliza Slawther

The incoming EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation will see historical data move “more center stage” for advanced therapies, because directly comparing highly individualized therapies is often unfeasible, an advanced therapies expert says.

Canadian HTA Agency Consults On First Methods Guideline

 
• By Francesca Bruce

A new methods guide from Canada’s health technology assessment agency should help drug sponsors generate and report appropriate clinical evidence.