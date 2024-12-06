Pink Sheet
Former Senate Republican Health Leader Not Concerned About Anti-Pharma Stance of Trump’s HHS Appointees
Former Sen. Richard Burr suggested to the Pink Sheet that Trump’s HHS leadership picks will have less ability to enact their agendas than people expect.
A new congressional report on the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic underscores that the FDA and its top managers may be in the hot seat.
Strategies championed by the Oncology Center of Excellence, including early planning and use of a single randomized study to support accelerated approval and later verify clinical benefit, are reflected in a new draft guidance broadly applicable to drugs and biologics.
Pink Sheet Podcast: COVID-19 Vaccine EUAs In Danger, DOGE And US FDA, New 340B Rebate Pricing Models
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss potential threats to the COVID-19 vaccines under the Trump Administration, the DOGE commission’s search for spending cuts and its impact on the FDA, as well as a new 340B rebate pricing model that some pharma companies are implementing to contain the program’s costs.
Recent and upcoming US FDA advisory committee meetings and a summary of the topics covered.
Marketing authorization holders are being encouraged to insert their data on shortages of centrally authorized medicines in the new platform before it becomes mandatory to do so in February 2025.
Pharmaceutical trade associations warn that demand for joint scientific consultations under the incoming EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation will outstrip supply, which could delay market access decisions for innovative therapies.
A short-lived but shocking attempt to declare martial law by South Korea's president has thrown the country into political turmoil which could disrupt foreign biopharma investment and key policy initiatives.
New draft guidance discusses the data necessary for deciding whether an effect on a surrogate or intermediate clinical endpoint is reasonably like to predict clinical benefit and can support accelerated approval.
The US PTO faces criticism after withdrawing a proposed rule intended to address double-patenting by changing terminal disclaimers.
An FDA complete response letter followed a bioresearch warning letter citing the integrity of electronic data capture and handling of dosing errors in a pivotal trial of govorestat for galactosemia.
The collapse of the French government brings more uncertainty for the pharmaceutical industry.
Drug companies are being invited to participate in a new pilot project that the five Nordic countries will run to see if they can improve the availability of certain critical products that are used in hospitals.
The majority of new drugs added to the latest revision of China's NRDL were developed by Chinese companies, although half of the global top 20 pharmas also have new entries. Bispecifics were included for the first time but no CAR-Ts made the cut.
An increase in complex product submissions may explain median and mean approval time increases for ANDAs, but fewer actions across many categories could be a concern.
The FDA and sponsors should have surveyed providers and patients who do not prescribe or use the antipsychotic clozapine to find whether the REMS restrictions were hindering access and causing harm, advisory committee members and patient advocates said.
Pulling a product that was granted an emergency use authorization is easier than pulling a fully licensed vaccine, which could place Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine pediatric indications at risk, along with Novavax’s vaccine in all age groups.
The motive for the shocking murder of Brian Thompson in New York City was still unknown Wednesday afternoon.
The incoming EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation will see historical data move “more center stage” for advanced therapies, because directly comparing highly individualized therapies is often unfeasible, an advanced therapies expert says.
A new methods guide from Canada’s health technology assessment agency should help drug sponsors generate and report appropriate clinical evidence.