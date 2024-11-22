  1. Home
AstraZeneca’s Andexxa May Continue Dangling In Accelerated Approval After Mixed Advisory Panel

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee appeared unsatisfied with the risk-benefit balance of the anticoagulant reversal agent in the confirmatory trial, but was not ready to throw out the product, suggesting new trials may be needed.

Dose Optimization And Rare Diseases: Doing More With Less

 
• By laura helbling

US FDA officials said dose optimization for rare diseases should not be sacrificed in the name of speeding access to medicines, but is the oncology approach spreading to rare diseases?

Medicare Price Negotiation Under CMS Chief Oz May See Early 2025 Test

 
• By Cathy Kelly

The next round of the negotiation program is scheduled to begin in February unless the new administration delays the start of the process.

ICH Embraces Innovation In Clinical Trial Design

 
• By Vibha Sharma

The International Council for Harmonisation has issued for comment draft guidance, which when finalized, is expected to provide the industry with flexibility to embrace non-traditional, innovative approaches in clinical trial design.

HTA Bodies In England, US and Canada Collaborate On Developing Health Economic Methods

 
• By Leela Barham

A new, international group of health technology assessment agencies will work together on topics related to health economic methods that could include dynamic pricing and non-traditional ways of evaluating value in cost-effectiveness analyses.

EMA: Regulatory Decisions On Pediatric Cancer Drugs ‘Cannot Happen In Isolation’

 
• By Eliza Slawther

Stakeholders must work together to “identify the most promising products based on evidence” to treat childhood cancers, as drugs developed for adults do not always work, the scientific officer for the pediatric medicines office at the European Medicines Agency says.

US FDA’s Drug Center Losing Shortages, Controlled Substance Leadership With Throckmorton Retirement

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Throckmorton is known for enhancing the FDA’s drug shortage work by building bridges between the compliance and quality teams, as well as opioid oversight.

Skinny Label Limits: Supreme Court Denies Norwich Bid For US Xifaxan Reprieve

 
• By Dave Wallace

Removing the patent-protected indication from the label of Norwich Pharmaceuticals's proposed generic for Xifaxan did not convince the US Supreme Court to hear its petition to review a case from Bausch Health that blocked approval until 2029.

US FDA Biosimilar Standards Likely Sealed Interchangeability Designation’s Fate

 
• By Derrick Gingery

When the agency decided biosimilarity standards would be high, it likely ensured the interchangeability designation eventually would become unnecessary.

New EU Approvals

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

The Pink Sheet's list of EU centralized approvals of new active substances has been updated to include Hympavzi, Pfizer's treatment for adults and adolescents with severe hemophilia A or B without inhibitors.

Canada’s New Pharmacare Committee “Excludes” Industry

 
• By Francesca Bruce

As mandated by the recent Pharmacare Act in Canada, a new committee will make recommendations on how Canada can provide universal drug coverage to it citizens.

Court Of Appeal Offers Fresh Hope For Patentees That Opted Out Of Europe’s UPC

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

The new court ruling could enhance the appeal of the Unified Patent Court for enforcing European patents.

Clozapine REMS A Barrier To Treatment And Unnecessary For Safe Use, US FDA Adcomms Say

 
• By Sue Sutter

The atypical antipsychotic’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy should be retired because the requirements for prescriber education and documentation on absolute neutrophil count monitoring are hindering access, panelists said.

AstraZeneca’s Andexxa Could Be Headed For Withdrawal After US FDA’s Negative Advisory Committee Preview

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The confirmatory trial for the anticoagulant reversal agent raised safety and efficacy concerns from the agency.

CMS Administrator Nominee Oz Is ‘Communicator’ In Sync With RFK’s Healthy Living Focus

 
• By Cathy Kelly

But the expected nominee brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.

EMA Urges Variation Submissions By 30 November Before Holiday Closure

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

The European Medicines Agency is encouraging companies to submit the type I variations they want to make to their marketing authorizations by the end of this month.

EMA Says No To Extending Clock-Stops For Immature Marketing Applications

 
• By Vibha Sharma

The European Medicines Agency wants to discourage drug companies from submitting marketing applications with very interim data cuts and then expecting they can supplement their application with more data later on by requesting for extended clock-stops.

China Opens Up Non-End-To-End Manufacturing Of Biologics Within, Across Border

 
• By Xu Hu

China implements a new pilot scheme allowing non-end-to-end manufacturing of certain biologics before possible nationwide implementation for all such products, with resource optimization and aligned quality management systems among the main goals.

Gene/Cell Therapies: US FDA Clarifies INTERACT, Pre-IND Meeting Timing In FAQ Guidance

 
• By Sue Sutter

New US FDA draft guidance attempts to address sponsor confusion about the different types of regulatory meetings under PDUFA, as well as frequently asked questions on nonclinical testing, CMC, pharm/tox and clinical studies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As HHS Secretary: Prepare For The Worst, But Hope For The Best

 
• By Ramsey Baghdadi

Kennedy’s nomination for HHS secretary already is drawing concerns, which could mean a more conventional pick emerges, but industry should prepare for Kennedy to control the US Health and Human Services Department for at least some time.