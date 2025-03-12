  1. Home
US FDA May Lose Some Autonomy Under Health Department’s General Counsel Reorg

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is moving FDA Chief Counsel Robert Foster to a new senior position as Chief Counsel for Food, Research, and Drugs at HHS. Hilary Perkins will become FDA chief counsel.

Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell: Senate Democrats Ready To Embrace Makary Heading US FDA

 
• By Michael McCaughan

US FDA Commissioner nominee Martin Makary appears set for an easy confirmation after Senate Democrats declined to press him on past inflammatory statements about the agency.

CBER Losing Cell, Gene Therapy Leadership As Workforce Culling Continues

 
• By Derrick Gingery

Among those now leaving the US FDA’s biologics center is Lola Fashoyin-Aje, who was considered a rising star at the agency when she became director of the Office of Therapeutic Products’ Office of Clinical Evaluation in 2024.

Germany: Standardized Clauses In Clinical Trial Agreements Bring Opportunities But Also Tougher Negotiations

 
• By Francesca Bruce

Trial sponsors in Germany should start preparing negotiation strategies to tackle difficult discussions with trial sites over standardized clauses.

EU’s Critical Medicines Act: A Major Milestone Or Too Weak?

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

Newly proposed legislation for bolstering the EU’s drug manufacturing capacity and reducing its overreliance on foreign manufacturers includes a number of measures, such a requirement for EU countries to prioritize the security of supply over price when procuring drugs.

EU Pharma Reform: Negotiations Could See Patient Voice ‘Discarded,’ Warn Patient Groups

 
• By Eliza Slawther

An enhanced role for patients in the European Medicines Agency was a key proposal within the EU pharmaceutical legislation overhaul – but patient groups warn this provision could be scrapped or weakened due to ongoing negotiations.

User Fee Deadline Concerns Emerge As US FDA Buyout Offer Sweetened With Paid Leave

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The buyout excludes reviewers, but not project managers. Experts said product reviews likely would be harmed if review team-specific project managers could take the buyout.

Medicaid Cuts Could Prompt States To Tighten Drug Cost Controls, Former CMS Official Says

 
• By Cathy Kelly

Recently retired CMS veteran John Coster discussed potential Medicaid cuts, rebate cap elimination and obesity drug coverage in an interview with the Pink Sheet.

Health Insurers May Sue if CMS Finalizes Obesity Drug Coverage Expansion

 
• By Leslie Small

Insurance companies and others warned that CMS could be sued over its reinterpretation of existing law expanding coverage of GLP-1s for obesity treatment.

New EU Project Could Make Comparative Rare Diseases Trials More Feasible For Companies

 
• By Francesca Bruce

A new Innovative Health Initiative project will see the German health technology appraisal (HTA) body, IQWiG, work towards ensuring evidence generated in clinical studies meets the needs of HTA bodies and regulators.

ILiAD Targets UK For Landmark Whooping Cough Vaccine Human Challenge Trial

 
• By Vibha Sharma

ILiAD Biotechnologies explains why it is confident that it will secure approval for the first-ever pivotal Phase III study using a human challenge model for a whooping cough vaccine. Also, it outlines why the UK is the preferred destination for this ground-breaking study.

US FDA Would See Another Austere Year With GOP Funding Bill, No PRV Reauthorization

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Democrats are raising concerns that the continuing resolution intended to fund the government for the remainder of fiscal year 2025 gives Trump too much power, though it is unclear whether the FDA would be as impacted as other agencies.

Japan PM Delays Revision Of High-Cost Healthcare Benefit After Patient Protests

 
• By Lisa Takagi

A plan to reduce benefits under Japan's financial safety net for patients contributing to the costs of their long-term medical care is being reconsidered by the government following protests from patient and doctor groups.

GLP-1 Compounding: Court Backs US FDA Approach To Managing Drug Shortage List

 
• By Sue Sutter

A lengthy notice-and-comment rulemaking process is not congruent with the congressional mandate to keep an up-to-date list of drugs in short supply, US judge said, denying compounders' request to stay removal of the GLP-1 tirzepatide from the shortage list.

EMA Calls For Accurate Data In CTIS To Improve Visibility On Clinical Trials Map

 
• By Vibha Sharma

Sponsors who want to ensure their approved studies are visible to patients on the new EU clinical trials map must update their records in the Clinical Trials Information System on time and in accordance with the Clinical Trials Regulation.

US FDA Reviewers, Inspectors Not Eligible For HHS Buyouts

 
• By Derrick Gingery

The $25,000 buyout, in addition to the early retirement program and layoffs, is intended to reduce the size of the HHS workforce.

Spain Boosts Transparency On Reimbursement Decisions And Sheds Light On Agreements With Companies

 
• By Francesca Bruce

The first reimbursement reports published by the Spanish health ministry to improve transparency focus on CSL’s Hemgenix, BMS’ Camzyos and Pfizer’s Velsipity.

Generic Approvals Maintained Pace In December And January, But Is A Slow-Down Coming?

 
• By Derrick Gingery

Unofficial January results showed the US FDA continued to issue full and tentative ANDA approvals in line with previous months, but recent layoffs may not help the agency maintain that pace.

Could Makary Face Facility Issues As US FDA Commissioner?

 
• By Sue Sutter, Derrick Gingery, and Nancy Pham

The Department of Government Efficiency cancelled leases for FDA office and lab space at numerous sites outside the Washington, DC, area, while many buildings on the agency’s White Oak, MD, campus were included on the General Services Administration’s initial list of “non-core” government properties for disposal.

Makary Signals Some Interest In US FDA Staff Cuts, Fighting Patent Thickets

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The FDA Commissioner nominee also commented on trial diversity, the role of public comment and expedited biosimilar reviews during his Senate confirmation hearing.