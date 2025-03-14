Pink Sheet
The Health and Human Services Department's decision to eliminate the Richardson Waiver may be a blow for transparency, but will not completely eliminate scrutiny of regulations, experts said.
Physician and TV personality Mehmet Oz, who is President Trump's nominee for CMS administrator, said he was instructed by President Trump to explore “every single way” the agency could lower drug costs.
Many US FDA staff must return to in-office work beginning 17 March per Trump Administration mandate, but the agency's White Oak headquarters will struggle to accommodate the influx of workers.
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss the early retirement and buyout offers to FDA employees and significant agency departures in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and chief counsel’s office as a new commissioner moved closer to confirmation.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration proposed a narrower indication that Eisai rejected.
Companies have until 17 March to respond to an EU consultation on a new strategy that will seek to simplify the regulatory framework and make it easier for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to “access the capital they need” to scale up in the bloc.
Japan recommends eight new drugs for approval, including two for cardiomyopathy, and will also raise prices for multiple products, including Enhertu, on 1 April.
Former CMS official John Coster offered insights into why the agency has declined to directly engage in efforts to avoid duplication of Medicare negotiated prices and 340B discounts during an interview with the Pink Sheet.
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks expects no fundamental changes in support for FDA initiatives and said the Rare Disease Innovation Hub, which promotes cross-center collaboration, is “consistent with what we're hearing in the current environment.”
President Trump’s CDC director nominee was pulled after vaccine positions appeared too extreme for some Republicans, but the nominations to lead the FDA and NIH advanced to the Senate floor despite last-minute drama.
Experts argue that current guidelines on attributing responsibilities in clinical trials point in the right direction but lack the specificity to address the diffusion of responsibilities caused by the use of AI systems in decentralized studies.
Pharming has convinced NICE to reverse its rejection of its treatment for APDS by providing the health technology assessment institute with more data. It has also dropped the price it was asking for the drug, which has a list price of £352,000 per year per patient.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is moving FDA Chief Counsel Robert Foster to a new senior position as Chief Counsel for Food, Research, and Drugs at HHS. Hilary Perkins will become FDA chief counsel.
US FDA Commissioner nominee Martin Makary appears set for an easy confirmation after Senate Democrats declined to press him on past inflammatory statements about the agency.
Among those now leaving the US FDA’s biologics center is Lola Fashoyin-Aje, who was considered a rising star at the agency when she became director of the Office of Therapeutic Products’ Office of Clinical Evaluation in 2024.
Germany: Standardized Clauses In Clinical Trial Agreements Bring Opportunities But Also Tougher Negotiations
Trial sponsors in Germany should start preparing negotiation strategies to tackle difficult discussions with trial sites over standardized clauses.
Newly proposed legislation for bolstering the EU’s drug manufacturing capacity and reducing its overreliance on foreign manufacturers includes a number of measures, such a requirement for EU countries to prioritize the security of supply over price when procuring drugs.
An enhanced role for patients in the European Medicines Agency was a key proposal within the EU pharmaceutical legislation overhaul – but patient groups warn this provision could be scrapped or weakened due to ongoing negotiations.
The buyout excludes reviewers, but not project managers. Experts said product reviews likely would be harmed if review team-specific project managers could take the buyout.
Recently retired CMS veteran John Coster discussed potential Medicaid cuts, rebate cap elimination and obesity drug coverage in an interview with the Pink Sheet.