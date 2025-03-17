Pink Sheet
Parking and security at the FDA’s White Oak headquarters were strained from the influx of employees who had to report to work in person on 17 March.
Industry likely wants Grace Graham to take the FDA’s top policy and legislative role, but she may be passed over for someone more tied to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interests.
Only government staff participated in the meeting defining the next season’s influenza vaccine composition after the annual public FDA vaccines advisory committee meeting was cancelled.
An ordinance came into effect on 8 March to ensure that joint clinical assessments can be incorporated into the German pricing and reimbursement system.
The government wants to raise the statutory scheme payment rate for newer branded medicines from 15.5% to 32.2%, after sales data for Q2 and Q3 2024 showed “higher than expected newer medicines sales growth.”
The Health and Human Services Department's decision to eliminate the Richardson Waiver may be a blow for transparency, but will not completely eliminate scrutiny of regulations, experts said.
Physician and TV personality Mehmet Oz, who is President Trump's nominee for CMS administrator, said he was instructed by President Trump to explore “every single way” the agency could lower drug costs.
Many US FDA staff must return to in-office work beginning 17 March per Trump Administration mandate, but the agency's White Oak headquarters will struggle to accommodate the influx of workers.
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss the early retirement and buyout offers to FDA employees and significant agency departures in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and chief counsel’s office as a new commissioner moved closer to confirmation.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration proposed a narrower indication that Eisai rejected.
Companies have until 17 March to respond to an EU consultation on a new strategy that will seek to simplify the regulatory framework and make it easier for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to “access the capital they need” to scale up in the bloc.
Japan recommends eight new drugs for approval, including two for cardiomyopathy, and will also raise prices for multiple products, including Enhertu, on 1 April.
Former CMS official John Coster offered insights into why the agency has declined to directly engage in efforts to avoid duplication of Medicare negotiated prices and 340B discounts during an interview with the Pink Sheet.
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks expects no fundamental changes in support for FDA initiatives and said the Rare Disease Innovation Hub, which promotes cross-center collaboration, is “consistent with what we're hearing in the current environment.”
President Trump’s CDC director nominee was pulled after vaccine positions appeared too extreme for some Republicans, but the nominations to lead the FDA and NIH advanced to the Senate floor despite last-minute drama.
Experts argue that current guidelines on attributing responsibilities in clinical trials point in the right direction but lack the specificity to address the diffusion of responsibilities caused by the use of AI systems in decentralized studies.
Pharming has convinced NICE to reverse its rejection of its treatment for APDS by providing the health technology assessment institute with more data. It has also dropped the price it was asking for the drug, which has a list price of £352,000 per year per patient.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is moving FDA Chief Counsel Robert Foster to a new senior position as Chief Counsel for Food, Research, and Drugs at HHS. Hilary Perkins will become FDA chief counsel.
US FDA Commissioner nominee Martin Makary appears set for an easy confirmation after Senate Democrats declined to press him on past inflammatory statements about the agency.
Among those now leaving the US FDA’s biologics center is Lola Fashoyin-Aje, who was considered a rising star at the agency when she became director of the Office of Therapeutic Products’ Office of Clinical Evaluation in 2024.