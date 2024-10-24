Pink Sheet
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices wants to shift from a risk-based to an age-based recommendation for PCV-naïve adults between the ages of 50 and 64. The recommendation would put Merck’s recently approved Capvaxive and Pfizer’s market-leading Prevnar 20 on equal footing.
Drug discount program reform would have the best chance of enactment if Republicans gain control of both the House and Senate and former president Trump is re-elected.
The landmark drug pricing reforms from the Inflation Reduction Act are starting to take full effect – and it turns out that the impact may not be as dramatic as originally projected based on updated analyses from the US Congressional Budget Office.
The updated directive could risk the supply of critical medicines and fail to incentivize greener product development more generally, warns European industry group EFPIA.
The UK’s drug regulator has approved Eli Lilly’s early Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla, but England’s health technology assessment agency NICE said that the product “does not currently demonstrate value” for the National Health Service.
The European Medicines Agency has shared real-life examples of how poor planning by companies results in repeated delays to their planned marketing authorization applications, which in turn causes a drain on resources.
Dispute around the first-in-world license for a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine castes light on Japan’s ongoing dilemma between a government trying to build its own capabilities to attract, develop and manufacture new modalities and the anti-vax movement in the country.
Whether the legislation aimed at discouraging use of Chinese contractors passes in its current form or not, industry will continue to face more pressure to decouple its operations.
The US Congressional Budget Office acknowledged that weight loss drug coverage could drive long term savings from ancillary health issues, but not enough to offset the cost of the drugs. Expanding Medicare coverage would cost the US Treasury $35 billion over 10 years.
It is time for companies to take part in cross-country health technology assessments and stop asking “what’s in it for me?”
The EU Clinical Trials Regulation has “so far failed to improve Europe’s competitiveness,” according to a new report commissioned by the pharmaceutical industry body EFPIA.
This is an update of recommendations from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the authorization of new medicines in the EU, and updates on EU marketing authorization changes recommended by the CHMP.
US FDA ‘Thinking Deeply’ On ‘Digital Twins’ As Placebo Control, But OCE Not Quite Ready To Embrace It
Oncology staff also said more work is needed before patient registries can be used as an external control in clinical trials, but they strongly encouraged continued investment.
A manufacturer information campaign is increasing awareness about the Inflation Reduction Act provisions easing cost sharing obligations for high-cost drugs in Part D, the insurer said.
The outcome of the November presidential election may impact whether the government is willing to defend FDA's relaxation of the mifepristone REMS. The case poses risks for the broader drug approval process.
A ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU has produced a clear definition of what constitutes the “first” marketing authorization when companies apply for SPCs on pharmaceutical products.
The Pink Sheet highlights recent comments and insights from pharma officials and executives on key issues we are covering.
EU regulators have recommended extending a pilot on the use of raw clinical trial data in medicines evaluations after an interim review of the initiative found that using such data improved regulatory decision-making.
New nods for Boehringer Ingelheim’s survodutide, Sagimet’s denifanstat and Mirum’s volixibat bring the FDA’s non-infectious liver disease breakthrough therapy designations to 15, with six designees already approved.
With a single drug category and an uncertain political future, the FTC’s legal efforts may gain limited traction. Was focusing on insulin rebating a wisely targeted approach or did the case underemphasize the ‘emotionally more powerful consumer deception issue’?