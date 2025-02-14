Pink Sheet
The European Medicines Agency is looking for researchers to conduct scientific studies that address specific regulatory concerns, such as the development of innovative clinical trial designs or validation of novel manufacturing methods.
The European Medicines Agency believes its plan to develop guidance for reporting and evaluating mechanistic models used for MIDD would also benefit from input from other regulatory agencies, such as those in the US, Japan and Canada.
President Trump's Executive Order creating the commission names mental health and weight-loss drugs as treatments of concern. But it does not mention vaccines, which Kennedy has criticized.
President Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on countries with duties on US exports 13 February. When asked on 7 February about the impact of US tariffs, Aurobindo said it has alternatives in place to deal with them.
Given the Trump Administration’s intense focus on cutting costs and increasing efficiency, industry and the FDA should focus on what is and is not working in PDUFA VII when negotiating the next agreement, lobbyists said at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference.
Brazil’s drug regulator ANVISA has also published its first post-marketing authorization monitoring reports on advanced therapies Yescarta, Zolgenma, Kymriah, Carvykti and Luxturna.
General chapters on pyrogens, histamine and depressor substances – involving tests on rabbits, guinea pigs and cats – are being removed from the Ph. Eur, marking another step in the European Pharmacopoeia Commission’s ongoing efforts to replace, reduce and refine the use of animals for monograph requirements.
Stay up to date on regulatory guidelines from around the world with the Pink Sheet's Guidance Tracker. The complete Global Pharma Guidance Tracker, with sortable and searchable listings going back to 2014, is available online.
Experts worry new restrictions on remote work, plans to eliminate certain employees’ job protections and workforce cuts will make the FDA a less attractive employer and hurt pharma’s efforts to get innovative medicines to patients.
The US FDA says in a legal memo that its new guidance on scientific information on unapproved uses (SIUU) is “speech-enabling” and argues that challenges should be interpreted as attempts to roll back the approval process.
Biotech execs and lobbyists try to explain the Trump Administration's policy strategy and how to thrive in it.
HAS, the French health technology assessment body, has issued positive recommendations for several orphan drugs, including for Vyloy, which was provisionally rejected for reimbursement in the UK last year.
The European Commission has released three exercises to help pharma companies prepare for joint clinical assessments under the new EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation. Experts explain how manufacturers should interpret these and what their limitations are.
Mavorixafor, X4 Pharmaceuticals/Norgine's treatment for WHIM syndrome, is among the latest products that have been filed for review by the European Medicines Agency for potential EU marketing approval.
Patient demand for compounded versions of FDA approved obesity drugs is unlikely to dissipate, even if semaglutide’s “shortage” status is resolved. The issue likely will continue to be a high profile concern for the brand industry.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will become HHS secretary while retaining his anti-vaccine positions. His first action likely will be creating a new safety commission, which industry must hope holds off more drastic action.
A federal judge granted Doctors for America’s motion for a temporary restraining order directing the FDA and CDC to restore information removed from the agencies’ websites to comply with a presidential executive order targeting “gender ideology extremism.”
Company dossiers submitted for EU-level joint clinical assessments under the Health Technology Assessment Regulation will be made public. This could conflict with other strategic business decisions and should be planned for in advance, experts say.
GSK’s depemokimab, if approved, could become the first ultra-long-acting drug for treating asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Meanwhile, Sanofi’s teplizumab, which the US approved as the first disease-modifying therapy for type 1 diabetes in 2022, has now been filed for review by the European Medicines Agency.
HHS communications restrictions are keeping the FDA from publicly scheduling expected advisory committee meetings. The lack of upcoming meetings is raising concern about missed user fee dates or lower-quality agency decision-making.