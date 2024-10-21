  1. Home
US FDA ‘Thinking Deeply’ On ‘Digital Twins’ As Placebo Control, But OCE Not Quite Ready To Embrace It

• By Kate Rawson

Oncology staff also said more work is needed before patient registries can be used as an external control in clinical trials, but they strongly encouraged continued investment.

Medicare Part D Cost Sharing Relief Driving Surge In Specialty Drug Prescribing – UnitedHealth

• By Cathy Kelly

A manufacturer information campaign is increasing awareness about the Inflation Reduction Act provisions easing cost sharing obligations for high-cost drugs in Part D, the insurer said.

Déjà Vu: Revived Mifepristone Case Puts FDA And Pharma At Risk Again

• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The outcome of the November presidential election may impact whether the government is willing to defend FDA's relaxation of the mifepristone REMS. The case poses risks for the broader drug approval process.

Make Sure EU SPC Applications Cite The ‘First’ Marketing Authorization, Firms Told

• By Ian Schofield

A ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU has produced a clear definition of what constitutes the “first” marketing authorization when companies apply for SPCs on pharmaceutical products.

Quotable: Top Experts On Policy Hot Topics

• By Anabel Costa-Ferreira

The Pink Sheet highlights recent comments and insights from pharma officials and executives on key issues we are covering.

EU Extends Pilot On Using Raw Data In Medicines Reviews ‘Until Further Notice’

• By Eliza Slawther

EU regulators have recommended extending a pilot on the use of raw clinical trial data in medicines evaluations after an interim review of the initiative found that using such data improved regulatory decision-making.

After Ocaliva: US FDA Sees Breakthrough Potential In New Approaches To Liver Disease

• By Bridget Silverman

New nods for Boehringer Ingelheim’s survodutide, Sagimet’s denifanstat and Mirum’s volixabat bring the FDA’s non-infectious liver disease breakthrough therapy designations to 15, with six designees already approved.

Mileage of FTC Suit Against PBMs May Vary, Experts Suggest

• By Leslie Small

With a single drug category and an uncertain political future, the FTC’s legal efforts may gain limited traction. Was focusing on insulin rebating a wisely targeted approach or did the case underemphasize the ‘emotionally more powerful consumer deception issue’?

India Rare Diseases: Court Shows Path For Policy Action, Funding, Price Issues

• By Anju Ghangurde

A court order encompassing funding, drug pricing, clinical trials and overall policy implementation aspects is expected to cause a paradigm shift in the treatment of rare diseases in India. Sarepta, Roche and Sanofi are among the companies that have been part of pricing discussions.

Pink Sheet Podcast: SubQ Drugs And Price Negotiations, GLP-1s In Court, US FDA Approach To Black Box AI

• By Derrick Gingery, Sarah Karlin-Smith, Cathy Kelly, and Nielsen Hobbs

Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss an emerging pharma strategy to avoid Medicare price negotiations, legal wrangling related to compounding GLP-1 drugs for obesity and diabetes, and the varying opinions of FDA officials on the acceptability of artificial intelligence models that are not fully explainable.

Eisai Fights Back After Australia Rejects Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi

• By Neena Brizmohun

The Therapeutic Goods Administration appears to share similar safety concerns regarding Leqembi as those expressed by the European Medicines Agency when it rejected the drug in July.

Swiss Agency Optimizes Fast-Track Review, Temporary Authorization Routes

• By Neena Brizmohun

Swissmedic has removed the requirement for companies to participate in accelerated application hearings in certain situations.

Hemophilia Drug Alhemo Among 10 New Drugs Set For EU Approval

• By Eliza Slawther

Novo Nordisk’s Alhemo and Ionis/AstraZeneca’s orphan drug Wainzua are among 10 new medicines that the European Medicines Agency has recommended for pan-EU approval this month.

Makena Active Ingredient Compounding Ban Would Be Limited To Preterm Birth Prevention

• By Sue Sutter

The proposed ban would not affect compounding hydroxyprogesterone caproate for various gynecological indications which remain the subject of approved, albeit discontinued, new and generic drug applications, the US FDA said in an advisory committee briefing document.

US FDA’s Pazdur On When And Why US Patients Must Satisfy Trial Diversity Requirements

• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Flexibility on the geographic location of clinical trial participants will depend on the underlying reasons the FDA wants diversity in the study, the agency’s Oncology Center of Excellence Director said.

What’s The Diagnosis? US CMS Still Prefers Not To Know

• By Michael McCaughan

The US Medicaid agency will not require diagnostic codes on prescriptions any time soon after hearing “overwhelming” opposition from stakeholders.

New German Research Law Fails To Stop Companies From Opting Out Of The Market

• By Francesca Bruce

Germany’s Medical Research Act has cleared its final legal hurdle after the federal council signed it off.

New UK Clinical Trials Regulation Expected To Apply From January 2026

• By Eliza Slawther

Sponsors can expect to see a copy of final guidance on how to comply with the UK’s new clinical trials regulation in August 2025, while the new framework is set to apply from January 2026.

‘Serious Problem’: EMA Director Criticizes Unpredictable Pharma Submissions

• By Vibha Sharma

The European Medicines Agency’s executive director said the current practice of companies frequently changing their planned dates for submitting their marketing submission via the centralized procedure was “playing havoc” and was “detrimental to the system.”

Independent Pharmacies Present Medicare Negotiated Drug Access Obstacles

• By Cathy Kelly

Pharmacy benefit managers are not the only ones in the supply chain that may not feel incentivized to encourage patient access to Medicare negotiated drugs.