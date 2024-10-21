Pink Sheet
US FDA ‘Thinking Deeply’ On ‘Digital Twins’ As Placebo Control, But OCE Not Quite Ready To Embrace It
Oncology staff also said more work is needed before patient registries can be used as an external control in clinical trials, but they strongly encouraged continued investment.
A manufacturer information campaign is increasing awareness about the Inflation Reduction Act provisions easing cost sharing obligations for high-cost drugs in Part D, the insurer said.
The outcome of the November presidential election may impact whether the government is willing to defend FDA's relaxation of the mifepristone REMS. The case poses risks for the broader drug approval process.
A ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU has produced a clear definition of what constitutes the “first” marketing authorization when companies apply for SPCs on pharmaceutical products.
The Pink Sheet highlights recent comments and insights from pharma officials and executives on key issues we are covering.
EU regulators have recommended extending a pilot on the use of raw clinical trial data in medicines evaluations after an interim review of the initiative found that using such data improved regulatory decision-making.
New nods for Boehringer Ingelheim’s survodutide, Sagimet’s denifanstat and Mirum’s volixabat bring the FDA’s non-infectious liver disease breakthrough therapy designations to 15, with six designees already approved.
With a single drug category and an uncertain political future, the FTC’s legal efforts may gain limited traction. Was focusing on insulin rebating a wisely targeted approach or did the case underemphasize the ‘emotionally more powerful consumer deception issue’?
A court order encompassing funding, drug pricing, clinical trials and overall policy implementation aspects is expected to cause a paradigm shift in the treatment of rare diseases in India. Sarepta, Roche and Sanofi are among the companies that have been part of pricing discussions.
Pink Sheet Podcast: SubQ Drugs And Price Negotiations, GLP-1s In Court, US FDA Approach To Black Box AI
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss an emerging pharma strategy to avoid Medicare price negotiations, legal wrangling related to compounding GLP-1 drugs for obesity and diabetes, and the varying opinions of FDA officials on the acceptability of artificial intelligence models that are not fully explainable.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration appears to share similar safety concerns regarding Leqembi as those expressed by the European Medicines Agency when it rejected the drug in July.
Swissmedic has removed the requirement for companies to participate in accelerated application hearings in certain situations.
Novo Nordisk’s Alhemo and Ionis/AstraZeneca’s orphan drug Wainzua are among 10 new medicines that the European Medicines Agency has recommended for pan-EU approval this month.
The proposed ban would not affect compounding hydroxyprogesterone caproate for various gynecological indications which remain the subject of approved, albeit discontinued, new and generic drug applications, the US FDA said in an advisory committee briefing document.
Flexibility on the geographic location of clinical trial participants will depend on the underlying reasons the FDA wants diversity in the study, the agency’s Oncology Center of Excellence Director said.
The US Medicaid agency will not require diagnostic codes on prescriptions any time soon after hearing “overwhelming” opposition from stakeholders.
Germany’s Medical Research Act has cleared its final legal hurdle after the federal council signed it off.
Sponsors can expect to see a copy of final guidance on how to comply with the UK’s new clinical trials regulation in August 2025, while the new framework is set to apply from January 2026.
The European Medicines Agency’s executive director said the current practice of companies frequently changing their planned dates for submitting their marketing submission via the centralized procedure was “playing havoc” and was “detrimental to the system.”
Pharmacy benefit managers are not the only ones in the supply chain that may not feel incentivized to encourage patient access to Medicare negotiated drugs.