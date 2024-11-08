Pink Sheet
Former Trump adviser Tomas Philipson anticipates the FDA will undergo a deregulatory push during President Trump’s second term and emphasize speeding drugs to market.
Two more generics manufacturers have settled claims with 50 US attorneys general that they artificially inflated and manipulated the prices of generic drugs for nearly a decade.
Advertisers are facing a 20 November deadline to bring TV and radio ads into compliance, but stakeholders still question the reg’s scope, including whether and how it applies to ads on streaming services and social media platforms. FDA advisory comments suggest the agency is taking a hard stand on the rule’s ‘dual modality’ requirement.
Regulators do not have the resources to “double check” that companies are using AI appropriately, meaning that manufacturers must ensure the AI tools they use meet relevant standards, says an EU regulatory expert.
The government’s decision for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee to hold an extra meeting in 2025 has been welcomed by Medicines Australia, which says that Australians already wait on average 466 days from the time a medicine is approved to when it is subsidized.
Despite the recent anti-vaccine rhetoric in the final weeks of the Trump campaign, pulling an established safe and effective product off market would be difficult. But there’s little to stop political interference in approvals.
Drug pricing policies, M&A oversight, FDA and HHS leadership, the Biosecure Act and tariffs are among the issues pharmaceutical manufacturers will be closely watching under a second Trump Administration.
With Chair Lina Khan expected to exit the commission, the incoming administration may consider elevating one of the Republican commissioners on the panel to succeed her, at least on an acting basis.
Some stakeholders say that the entry criteria for the licensing and access pathway have been too broad, leading to an overburdening of the scheme.
CRO executive Horst Ruppach discusses the critical factors that drug manufacturers must consider to ensure compliance with the revised ICH Q5A(R2) guideline on biologics viral safety. Thorough documentation and proactive engagement with regulatory bodies are key to navigating the complexities of viral safety evaluation in biotechnology products, he says.
A panel of experts from J&J, UCB and Takeda deliberated on the use of AI and internal processes to strike the right balance between speed and accuracy in MLR reviews that could protect a company from serious repercussions. They also spoke of the need for regulatory systems to catch up.
While election results are not complete, prospects improve under new regime for 340B program reforms, PBM legislation, and Inflation Reduction Act drug pricing revisions. But immediate priorities for Congress and the new president will be elsewhere.
Increasing data flow into the agency could improve inspection decision-making.
Medicare Definitions Of ‘Bona Fide Marketing,’ And ‘Single-Source Drug’ May Be Inconsistent With Law, Appeals Court Says
An appeals court panel seemed skeptical of whether AstraZeneca has standing in its Administrative Procedure Act challenges against the IRA’s drug price negotiation program, but suggested a company with standing might be successful in their court.
Companies submitting individual case safety reports in Pakistan will soon have to use a new e-Reporting system that is expected to simplify and streamline the submissions process.
Australia’s industry group has updated its code of conduct with a number of new provisions, including one that clarifies its stance on members using its complaints system to disrupt another company's business.
Transitional provisions have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of new trial rules and requirements in Switzerland.
OCE Director Rick Pazdur celebrated 25 years at FDA by moderating a panel of five former commissioners. Topics included political challenges with the job and the ‘most memorable’ controversy they faced while in office.
PBM reform likely will remain a priority no matter which party controls Congress, but experts differ on the party that likely would be harder on the industry.
Two of three appeals court judges hearing Bristol Myers Squibb and Janssen’s appeal questioned whether Medicare’s drug price negotiation program was truly structured in a way that gives manufacturers a choice not to participate.