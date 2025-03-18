  1. Home
How To Leverage US FDA’s ‘Consistent With Labeling’ Guidance In DTC Ads

 
• By Sue Sutter

Sponsors should review longstanding agency concepts on consumer-friendly language and claims limitations, along with Office of Prescription Drug Promotion research and enforcement, when applying the 2018 CFL guidance to direct-to-consumer advertising, Sidley Austin’s Cope says.

Unfreezing US FDA: Generic Drug Officials Make Plea For Public Workshops

 
• By Michael McCaughan

The FDA generic drugs team’s first public workshop of the second Trump Administration ended with a request that industry amplify the value it finds from public engagement.

Medicare Part D Spending Cap Will Save Seniors $7bn in 2025, HHS Data Suggests

 
• By Carina Belles

An ASPE report on Part D savings released before the Trump Administration took office indicated the new $2,000 spending cap could save some beneficiaries thousands of dollars per year.

EU Countries Unite On Confidentiality For National Consultations On Joint Clinical Assessments

 
• By Francesca Bruce

The Member State Coordination Group on HTA has also resolved to improve information sharing with drug developers to improve resource planning for EU-level joint clinical assessments.

EU Clinical Trials Regulation Failing To Harmonize Requirements, But UK Has ‘Great Opportunity’

 
• By Eliza Slawther

The Clinical Trials Regulation was “supposed to harmonize” requirements in the EU, but instead it is giving some countries the chance to get ahead by offering faster approval timelines, notes Telethon’s head of regulatory affairs.

New EU Filings Include First-Of-Its-Kind MS Drug Tolebrutinib & HIV Prophylaxis Lenacapavir

Several new drugs that are yet to be approved anywhere in the world are now under review by the European Medicines Agency for potential pan-EU marketing authorization.

US FDA Survives First Day Of Return To In-Office Work, But True Test Upcoming

 
• By Derrick Gingery

Parking and security at the FDA’s White Oak headquarters were strained from the influx of employees who had to report to work in person on 17 March.

GOP Hill Staffer Joins US FDA As Senior Advisor, But Competing With MAHA For Legislative Position

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Industry likely wants Grace Graham to take the FDA’s top policy and legislative role, but she may be passed over for someone more tied to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interests.

Almost Public: Interagency Meeting Replaces US FDA ‘25-’26 Flu Vaccine AdComm

 
• By Bridget Silverman

Only government staff participated in the meeting defining the next season’s influenza vaccine composition after the annual public FDA vaccines advisory committee meeting was cancelled.

German Agency’s 2025 Plan Highlights EU HTA Reg, Long Covid And Smoking Cessation Drugs

 
• By Francesca Bruce

An ordinance came into effect on 8 March to ensure that joint clinical assessments can be incorporated into the German pricing and reimbursement system.

Industry Slams UK Plan To ‘Demand A Third’ Of Drug Company Revenue In Q2/Q3 2025

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

The government wants to raise the statutory scheme payment rate for newer branded medicines from 15.5% to 32.2%, after sales data for Q2 and Q3 2024 showed “higher than expected newer medicines sales growth.”

Kennedy’s Pullback of Public Comment Policy Make May Rules Vulnerable to Lawsuits

 
• By Jill Drachenberg

The Health and Human Services Department's decision to eliminate the Richardson Waiver may be a blow for transparency, but will not completely eliminate scrutiny of regulations, experts said.

Medicare Price Negotiation ‘One of Many’ Solutions CMS Will Pursue, Oz Says

 
• By Cathy Kelly

Physician and TV personality Mehmet Oz, who is President Trump's nominee for CMS administrator, said he was instructed by President Trump to explore “every single way” the agency could lower drug costs.

Cramped Quarters, Limited Parking And Water Concerns Await US FDA’s Return To Office

 
• By Derrick Gingery and Sarah Karlin-Smith

Many US FDA staff must return to in-office work beginning 17 March per Trump Administration mandate, but the agency's White Oak headquarters will struggle to accommodate the influx of workers.

Pink Sheet Podcast: Buyouts, Departures and Other US FDA Chaos

 
• By Derrick Gingery, Sarah Karlin-Smith, and Nielsen Hobbs

Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss the early retirement and buyout offers to FDA employees and significant agency departures in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and chief counsel’s office as a new commissioner moved closer to confirmation.

Eisai Still Considering Next Steps After Australia Again Rejects Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi

 
• By Anabel Costa-Ferreira

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration proposed a narrower indication that Eisai rejected.

Last Chance For Pharma To Respond To EU Strategy For Reforming Ecosystem For SMEs

 
• By Eliza Slawther

Companies have until 17 March to respond to an EU consultation on a new strategy that will seek to simplify the regulatory framework and make it easier for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to “access the capital they need” to scale up in the bloc.

Japan Recommends Beyonttra, Raises Enhertu Price

 
• By Lisa Takagi

Japan recommends eight new drugs for approval, including two for cardiomyopathy, and will also raise prices for multiple products, including Enhertu, on 1 April.

CMS May Engage In Medicare, 340B Discount Deduplication ‘Eventually,’ Ex-CMS Official Says

 
• By Cathy Kelly

Former CMS official John Coster offered insights into why the agency has declined to directly engage in efforts to avoid duplication of Medicare negotiated prices and 340B discounts during an interview with the Pink Sheet.

CBER’s Marks Says US FDA’s Rare Disease Work Expected To Win Trump Administration Support

 
• By Sue Sutter

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks expects no fundamental changes in support for FDA initiatives and said the Rare Disease Innovation Hub, which promotes cross-center collaboration, is “consistent with what we're hearing in the current environment.”