Pink Sheet
The main 2025 policy priorities for China's government as outlined in an annual report will include the strengthening of commercial insurance for innovative drugs and opening up cell and gene therapy and the hospital sector to foreign investment.
Sponsors should review longstanding agency concepts on consumer-friendly language and claims limitations, along with Office of Prescription Drug Promotion research and enforcement, when applying the 2018 CFL guidance to direct-to-consumer advertising, Sidley Austin’s Cope says.
The FDA generic drugs team’s first public workshop of the second Trump Administration ended with a request that industry amplify the value it finds from public engagement.
An ASPE report on Part D savings released before the Trump Administration took office indicated the new $2,000 spending cap could save some beneficiaries thousands of dollars per year.
The Member State Coordination Group on HTA has also resolved to improve information sharing with drug developers to improve resource planning for EU-level joint clinical assessments.
The Clinical Trials Regulation was “supposed to harmonize” requirements in the EU, but instead it is giving some countries the chance to get ahead by offering faster approval timelines, notes Telethon’s head of regulatory affairs.
Several new drugs that are yet to be approved anywhere in the world are now under review by the European Medicines Agency for potential pan-EU marketing authorization.
Parking and security at the FDA’s White Oak headquarters were strained from the influx of employees who had to report to work in person on 17 March.
Industry likely wants Grace Graham to take the FDA’s top policy and legislative role, but she may be passed over for someone more tied to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interests.
Only government staff participated in the meeting defining the next season’s influenza vaccine composition after the annual public FDA vaccines advisory committee meeting was cancelled.
An ordinance came into effect on 8 March to ensure that joint clinical assessments can be incorporated into the German pricing and reimbursement system.
The government wants to raise the statutory scheme payment rate for newer branded medicines from 15.5% to 32.2%, after sales data for Q2 and Q3 2024 showed “higher than expected newer medicines sales growth.”
The Health and Human Services Department's decision to eliminate the Richardson Waiver may be a blow for transparency, but will not completely eliminate scrutiny of regulations, experts said.
Physician and TV personality Mehmet Oz, who is President Trump's nominee for CMS administrator, said he was instructed by President Trump to explore “every single way” the agency could lower drug costs.
Many US FDA staff must return to in-office work beginning 17 March per Trump Administration mandate, but the agency's White Oak headquarters will struggle to accommodate the influx of workers.
Pink Sheet reporter and editors discuss the early retirement and buyout offers to FDA employees and significant agency departures in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and chief counsel’s office as a new commissioner moved closer to confirmation.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration proposed a narrower indication that Eisai rejected.
Companies have until 17 March to respond to an EU consultation on a new strategy that will seek to simplify the regulatory framework and make it easier for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to “access the capital they need” to scale up in the bloc.
Japan recommends eight new drugs for approval, including two for cardiomyopathy, and will also raise prices for multiple products, including Enhertu, on 1 April.
Former CMS official John Coster offered insights into why the agency has declined to directly engage in efforts to avoid duplication of Medicare negotiated prices and 340B discounts during an interview with the Pink Sheet.