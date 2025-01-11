  1. Home
Seikagaku’s Pain Drug Gets Advisory Panel OK, But With Limited Indication

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The injection for radicular leg pain appears likely to be approved, but with a very prescriptive label to help balance safety concerns and a lack of long-term outcomes data.

CDER Director Patrizia Cavazzoni Retires; Corrigan-Curay Named Acting Head

 
• By Sue Sutter

Cavazzoni, who led the drugs center four-and-a-half years, decided on her own to retire at this time, sources said. The decision may have been a preemptive move knowing her time as head of CDER would have been limited, or at the very least highly challenging, under the new administration.

Science and Politics May Collide As US FDA Offers More Precise Definitions Of Sex And Gender

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The draft guidance clarifies that sex and gender are not interchangeable, but could be vulnerable in the Trump Administration as Republicans have argued against transgender medical care and that sex and gender must be congruent.

Pink Sheet Podcast: CDER Director Retires, US FDA Guidance ‘Blizzard,’ Rare Pediatric Disease Program Hangs On

Pink Sheet editors discuss Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Patrizia Cavazzoni’s surprising retirement announcement, the importance of the large bolus of guidance documents that the FDA released 6 January, and the FDA’s decision to continue reviewing and granting rare pediatric disease designations even though the program lapsed.

Why 2025 Could See A Surge In EMA Approval Opinions For ATMPs

 
• By Eliza Slawther

Marketing authorization applications for five new advanced therapy medicinal products were filed with the European Medicines Agency in 2024, the highest number in any year since 2020. The Pink Sheet looks at these and two other ATMPs that might get the thumbs up from the European Medicines Agency in 2025.

Key India Regulatory Advances To Watch In 2025

 
• By Anju Ghangurde

2024 saw important regulatory changes in India including in areas such as GMP, clinical trials and efforts to rein in unethical marketing practices. Further action is expected to play out in the new year as well.

Shorter Gene Therapy Postmarket Studies ‘On The Table’

 
• By Derrick Gingery

Amid complaints about the challenges of following gene therapy patients for up to 15 years, OTP Director Nicole Verdun said the FDA is considering how to conduct long-term postmarket studies more efficiently.

US vs. Foreign Drug Pricing Debate Must Include Global R&D ‘Free Riding,’ Pharma CEOs Say

 
• By Cathy Kelly

Any Trump Administration policy involving international pricing should include foreign governments paying higher prices, as well as lowering US prices, CEOs say.

Artificial Intelligence: US FDA Outlines 7 Steps To Establishing Model Credibility

 
• By Sue Sutter

The risk-based framework described in a new draft guidance starts with defining the question of interest and context of use and includes development and execution of a credibility assessment plan. The guidance is limited to AI models used to support regulatory decisions about drug safety, effectiveness or quality.

EU Pharma Reform: Industry Pushes For Early Roll-Out Of Electronic Product Information

 
• By Vibha Sharma

Pharmaceutical industry says the transition from paper to electronic product information, as part of EU pharmaceutical reforms, should not be held back by member states' readiness.

African Regulators Reach Big WHO Milestones

 
• By Francesca Bruce

Egypt is the first African country to win a WHO maturity level 3 benchmarking rating for medicines and vaccines that are locally produced and imported.

Seikagaku’s Pain Drug May Need More Tailored Indication, REMS For Approval

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

An FDA advisory committee will consider modifications to the indicated patient population, as well as the appropriate health professionals and settings to administer the proposed treatment for radicular leg pain.

Digging Through The US FDA Guidance Blizzard

 
• By Michael McCaughan

6 January 2025 will be remembered in Washington, DC, as the date Congress certified Donald Trump’s second presidential election victory and a snowstorm shut down most of the city, but for FDA watchers it will be the day the agency released more than two dozen new draft and final guidances.

Medicare Negotiated Prices Likely ‘Spilling Over’ Into Commercial Market, Payers Say

 
• By Cathy Kelly

A TD Cowen survey explored expectations about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, access to 340B discounts and general price trends.

Revamped Drug Reimbursement Reviews Expected In Canada Soon

 
• By Neena Brizmohun

If all goes to plan, improvements the national health technology assessment agency wants to make to its drug review procedures – including the tailored, complex and accelerated access reviews – could become effective for applications received in the first half of 2025.

PhRMA, EFPIA Threaten Japan Council Pull-Out Over Venture Fund Plan

 
• By Lisa Takagi

Major foreign pharma industry groups in Japan are threatening to pull out of a planned public-private council initiative over a proposed sales tax on certain drugs to fund drug discovery.

Innovative Drugs At Center Of China’s 2024 Regulatory Efforts

 
• By Xu Hu

The policies for China’s biopharma industry in 2024 centered around innovative small molecules, biologics and cell and gene therapies. Regulation changes for the industry in 2025 could be a continuation of that.

US FDA Still Reviewing Rare Pediatric Disease Designation Requests Despite Program Lapse

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

The agency’s actions may signal its optimism about near-term reauthorization despite the PRV program and other bills aimed at tackling rare and childhood diseases not making the December 2024 government spending bill.

US FDA Blocks 11 Viatris Products, Except Four With Shortage Concerns

 
• By Dean Rudge

Viatris’ oral finished dose manufacturing facility in Indore, India, was slapped with a US Food and Drug Administration import alert and warning letter.

Off-Label Communications: US FDA Clarifies Safe Harbor For Firm-Generated Presentations

 
• By Sue Sutter

Final guidance on communicating scientific information on unapproved uses (SIUU) allows firm-generated presentations to be based on sources other than reprints, but says communications based on nonscientific content are not protected from enforcement.