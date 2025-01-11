Pink Sheet
The injection for radicular leg pain appears likely to be approved, but with a very prescriptive label to help balance safety concerns and a lack of long-term outcomes data.
Cavazzoni, who led the drugs center four-and-a-half years, decided on her own to retire at this time, sources said. The decision may have been a preemptive move knowing her time as head of CDER would have been limited, or at the very least highly challenging, under the new administration.
The draft guidance clarifies that sex and gender are not interchangeable, but could be vulnerable in the Trump Administration as Republicans have argued against transgender medical care and that sex and gender must be congruent.
Pink Sheet Podcast: CDER Director Retires, US FDA Guidance ‘Blizzard,’ Rare Pediatric Disease Program Hangs On
Pink Sheet editors discuss Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Patrizia Cavazzoni’s surprising retirement announcement, the importance of the large bolus of guidance documents that the FDA released 6 January, and the FDA’s decision to continue reviewing and granting rare pediatric disease designations even though the program lapsed.
Marketing authorization applications for five new advanced therapy medicinal products were filed with the European Medicines Agency in 2024, the highest number in any year since 2020. The Pink Sheet looks at these and two other ATMPs that might get the thumbs up from the European Medicines Agency in 2025.
2024 saw important regulatory changes in India including in areas such as GMP, clinical trials and efforts to rein in unethical marketing practices. Further action is expected to play out in the new year as well.
Amid complaints about the challenges of following gene therapy patients for up to 15 years, OTP Director Nicole Verdun said the FDA is considering how to conduct long-term postmarket studies more efficiently.
Any Trump Administration policy involving international pricing should include foreign governments paying higher prices, as well as lowering US prices, CEOs say.
The risk-based framework described in a new draft guidance starts with defining the question of interest and context of use and includes development and execution of a credibility assessment plan. The guidance is limited to AI models used to support regulatory decisions about drug safety, effectiveness or quality.
Pharmaceutical industry says the transition from paper to electronic product information, as part of EU pharmaceutical reforms, should not be held back by member states' readiness.
Egypt is the first African country to win a WHO maturity level 3 benchmarking rating for medicines and vaccines that are locally produced and imported.
An FDA advisory committee will consider modifications to the indicated patient population, as well as the appropriate health professionals and settings to administer the proposed treatment for radicular leg pain.
6 January 2025 will be remembered in Washington, DC, as the date Congress certified Donald Trump’s second presidential election victory and a snowstorm shut down most of the city, but for FDA watchers it will be the day the agency released more than two dozen new draft and final guidances.
A TD Cowen survey explored expectations about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, access to 340B discounts and general price trends.
If all goes to plan, improvements the national health technology assessment agency wants to make to its drug review procedures – including the tailored, complex and accelerated access reviews – could become effective for applications received in the first half of 2025.
Major foreign pharma industry groups in Japan are threatening to pull out of a planned public-private council initiative over a proposed sales tax on certain drugs to fund drug discovery.
The policies for China’s biopharma industry in 2024 centered around innovative small molecules, biologics and cell and gene therapies. Regulation changes for the industry in 2025 could be a continuation of that.
The agency’s actions may signal its optimism about near-term reauthorization despite the PRV program and other bills aimed at tackling rare and childhood diseases not making the December 2024 government spending bill.
Viatris’ oral finished dose manufacturing facility in Indore, India, was slapped with a US Food and Drug Administration import alert and warning letter.
Final guidance on communicating scientific information on unapproved uses (SIUU) allows firm-generated presentations to be based on sources other than reprints, but says communications based on nonscientific content are not protected from enforcement.