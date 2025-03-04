Pink Sheet
A retrospective analysis does not support a claim that multiple myeloma patients are more adherent to Hemady than generic dexamethasone, OPDP said in an "untitled" letter suggesting increased enforcement focus on promotions leveraging the agency’s 2018 CFL guidance.
The Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) plan would make many FDA employees with 20 or more years of service eligible for retirement, potentially increasing senior staff departures as the agency develops more layoff plans.
A new methodology for measuring pharmaceutical company carbon footprints could lead to a single standard for producing these calculations that is applicable to all medicines sold in France, said the industry association, Leem. However, it warned that there remains uncertainty about how the methodology will work in practice.
Companies that fail to provide patient health data for secondary use when requested under the new European Health Data Space could be fined and also prevented from making access requests from other entities, a European Commission representative says.
This is an update of recommendations from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the authorization of new medicines in the EU, and updates on EU marketing authorization changes recommended by the CHMP.
FDA Commissioner nominee Martin Makary can comply with US ethics laws while weighing in on the contentious GLP-1 compounding debate, despite recently exiting a company that connects patients with compounded semaglutide and an ophthalmology compounding business.
Lilly is broadening the range of single-use vial dosage forms of its obesity drug and lowering prices of existing doses for self-paying customers, but maintains it can handle increased demand as compounding ends.
The explosion in pharmacy compounding as a source of GLP-1 weight loss medications has put the FDA in a tough spot to defend its drug shortage policies, but it is not the first time that compounding has posed a potentially significant threat to agency authorities.
The EU, US and other countries with similar health care systems must “take responsibility” for the financial and health risks involved in getting innovative drugs, such as gene therapies, to market, says an academic expert who has worked in the advanced therapy field.
The European Medicines Agency has launched an interactive map to improve visibility on ongoing clinical trials in the EU, with the aim of stimulating greater patient participation and awareness.
March features nearly 20 user fee goal dates, including a crowd of novel candidates for crowded areas like hemophilia, heart disease and urinary tract infections, as well as the potentially first therapies for a rare eye disease and hyperphagia of Prader-Willi syndrome.
The FY 2024 fourth quarter had the highest number of formal meetings cancelled because written responses were sufficient since the beginning of FY 2018.
Sponsors should consider the DTC ad's audio as the major statement about a prescription drug’s side effects and then choose strategically how to display the accompanying text. TV ads are now employing banners and larger text to satisfy the rule’s “dual modality” requirement.
Pink Sheet Podcast: Laid Off US FDA Staff Called Back, Vaccine Adcomm Cancelled, Lilly’s Manufacturing Push
Reporter and editors from the Pink Sheet and Medtech Insight discuss the impact of the FDA’s decision to call back many of the employees it laid off, the decision to cancel an upcoming FDA advisory committee meeting on flu vaccines, and Eli Lilly’s plans to increase domestic manufacturing.
The health technology assessment institute, NICE, has reversed its rejection of Sobi’s once-weekly drug for preventing and treating severe hemophilia A, meaning that the treatment has now secured reimbursement in three European countries.
The European Medicines Agency has recommended in favor of approving four new products, and has also reaffirmed its positive opinion for the Alzheimer’s disease drug, Leqembi.
The European Medicines Agency is consulting on new requirements in its guideline on clinical trials for acute respiratory distress syndrome. The updates cover the selection of target population, choice of endpoints, use of biomarkers and pandemic preparedness.
The US FDA is expected to refine warnings recently added to CAR-T cell therapies about the risk of secondary malignancies after reassuring new data, which is a positive sign for the future of the therapies in autoimmune disorders.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is nostalgic for the 1960s. Will that include pushing the agency back to the pre-user-fee-era model of defining success based on blocking unsafe drugs, rather than accelerating access to effective ones?
The Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy hindered access and burdened the health care system even though it was never fully implemented or enforced. The FDA still recommends prescribers monitor patients’ absolute neutrophil count to prevent severe neutropenia.