The pharma industry arguably suffered none of the possible downside risks during the first Trump Administration, but its relationship with Biden could not have been much worse. And while sponsors may hope a Trump return could improve their fortunes, having Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supervising the FDA is likely not the prescription they prefer.
The expected nominee for FDA commissioner has not been very kind to the agency in his public statements and President-elect Donald Trump appears to be urging him to shake things up.
The company said its financial viability is in jeopardy, along with patient access to Lyfgenia, if US FDA Commissioner Robert Califf does not reverse the denial of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term is seen in general as “bad news” for Asia, especially China, by some analysts. But the outlook for India pharma appears upbeat, says a cross-section of experts.
As the consultation period draws to a close for the UK’s new inclusion and diversity guidance, researchers and sponsors are being invited to participate in a pilot next year to submit a diversity plan as part of their clinical trial application.
The International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities wants to see the rapid establishment and efficient conduct of platform clinical trials during public health emergencies.
A new drug-hunting initiative funded by the Chinese government will focus on novel therapies for chronic diseases and encourage academia-industry collaboration.
Vital discussions are ongoing over which medicines containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances should be exempt from forthcoming wide-reaching EU restrictions on these substances.
Elinzanetant, Bayer’s investigational treatment for hot flashes in menopausal women, is among the latest drugs that have been filed for review by the European Medicines Agency for potential EU marketing approval.
The head of the Korea Regulatory Science Center talks exclusively to the Pink Sheet about why regulatory science is crucial, the country's efforts to improve in the area and the center's strategic bridging role.
Advanz Pharma, the company that markets Ocaliva for primary biliary cholangitis in the EU, will continue to supply the drug on a compassionate use or named patient basis.
Asia-Pacific continues to solidify its position as a key location for clinical trials, with China in particular dominating such activity in the region, and increasingly globally, a new Citeline White Paper shows.
Sanofi’s rilzabrutinib and Alvotech/Advanz Pharma’s golimumab (AVT05) are among five new entries on the European Medicines Agency’s latest monthly list of products for which marketing applications are currently under review. Both drugs are investigational and are yet to be approved anywhere in the world.
The International Council for Harmonisation is seeking input from IT vendors on what it will take to establish a state-of-the-art technology platform that drug sponsors can use to submit quality-related post authorization submissions for collaborative assessment by multiple regulatory authorities.
While Japan awarded relatively high premiums to several products newly listed for reimbursement, others were the subject of prolonged debate or are facing imminent cost-effectiveness assessment.
Martin Makary prides himself on following the data, but some health policy experts said his positions sometimes stray from or distort the evidence, which could create trust issues.
The proposal states that Part D plans could define "obesity" for coverage determination, but CMS said overly restrictive criteria would be inconsistent with formulary review requirements and step-therapy would not be allowed.
The agency will focus less on new capabilities and more on meeting explicit mandates for the Sentinel active surveillance system, in part due to budgetary realities.