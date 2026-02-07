US-India Trade Deal : Generics Dance Goes On, Oil Prices To Be Watched

Zero Tariffs On Certain Medical Devices Imported From US

 
• By Vibha Ravi
  
The US And India Have Agreed On The Framework Of A Trade Deal
The US And India Have Agreed On The Framework Of A Trade Deal (AI-Generated Image) (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Pink Sheet

More from Market Access