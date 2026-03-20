Fantasy Agenda: The ACIP Meeting That Could Have Been

 
• By Bridget Silverman
  
CDC ACIP meeting
An earlier version of ACIP, such as the 2024 committee above, may have structured its agenda differently. • Source: Screenshot of broadcast
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