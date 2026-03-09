Nothing Routine About It: US FDA Vaccine Panel’s March Meeting Will Be Milestone Event

 
• By Michael McCaughan
  
The FDA's VRBPAC will meet March 12 to discuss strains for 2026-2027 vaccine. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Vaccines

More from United States