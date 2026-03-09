Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Nothing Routine About It: US FDA Vaccine Panel’s March Meeting Will Be Milestone Event
Mar 09 2026
•
By
Michael McCaughan
The FDA's VRBPAC will meet March 12 to discuss strains for 2026-2027 vaccine.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Vaccines
More from United States