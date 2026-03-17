Vaccine Industry Warns Of ‘Stacking Obligations’ Under Global Genetic Resource Protocols

 
• By Bridget Silverman
  
Vaccine production first requires candidate vaccine viruses and reagents, which face hurdles from the UN Nagoya Protocol and initiatives. (Shutterstock)
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