Beam To Extend Current Trial For Pivotal BEAM-302 Development

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Genetic engineering and gene manipulation concept. Hand is replacing part of a DNA molecule. 3D rendered illustration of DNA.
Beam announced updated data from its Phase I/II trial of BEAM-302 and laid out plans for pivotal development. • Source: Shutterstock
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