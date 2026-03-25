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Beam To Extend Current Trial For Pivotal BEAM-302 Development
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Beam announced updated data from its Phase I/II trial of BEAM-302 and laid out plans for pivotal development. • Source: Shutterstock
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