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Rocket Has Liftoff With Kresladi Approval, But Market Remains Small
Mar 27 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
The FDA approved Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Kresladi for certain patients with LAD-I.
(Shutterstock)
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