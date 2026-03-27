Rocket Has Liftoff With Kresladi Approval, But Market Remains Small

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
The FDA approved Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Kresladi for certain patients with LAD-I. (Shutterstock)
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