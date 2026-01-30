AstraZeneca Bets $18.5bn On CSPC’s Sustained-Release And AI Peptide Platforms In Weight Management

$1.2bn Upfront In Broad Deal

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
The potentially $18.5bn deal marks one of the biggest in the weight management field worldwide. (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Deals

More from Business