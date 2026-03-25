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China Companies’ Out-Licensing Deals ‘Rational’ But Policy-Driven
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Xu Hu
String of licensing deals by Chinese biopharma firms is a "rational" stage in the industry's development in the country but also driven by various policy factors, one expert says.
(Shutterstock)
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