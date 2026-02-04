Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Amgen’s Revenue Gains Outweigh News That FDA Wants Tavneos Pulled From Market
Company Declined Agency’s Request, Talks Ongoing
Feb 04 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Amgen revealed setbacks and gains in its Q4 2025 update
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Earnings
More from Business