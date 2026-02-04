Amgen’s Revenue Gains Outweigh News That FDA Wants Tavneos Pulled From Market

Company Declined Agency’s Request, Talks Ongoing

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Amgen revealed setbacks and gains in its Q4 2025 update (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Earnings

More from Business