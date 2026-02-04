Lilly Expects Good Times For Orforglipron After Oral Wegovy’s Success

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Lilly posted strong sales growth for Zepbound in Q4 and sees good times ahead for orforglipron. (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Earnings

More from Business