Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Sustained By Cancer Success, AstraZeneca Is Still Sizing Up Obesity Opportunity
Feb 10 2026
•
By
Andrew McConaghie
The UK-headquartered firm is expecting no fewer than 20 Phase III readouts this year.
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Earnings
More from Business