Chinese ADC, Cell/Gene Therapy Biotechs Ride Funding Spree

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
funding
Chinese developers of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and cell and gene therapies entered 2026 with some of the most attention-grabbing VC/PE funding deals. • Source: Shutterstock
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Financing

More from Business