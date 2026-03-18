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Kanaph, IMbiologics Shine In Otherwise Idle Q1 Korea IPO Market
Slow Recovery Expected
Mar 18 2026
•
By
Jung Won Shin
Modalities, Proprietary Platforms, Track Records May Have Boosted Appetite
(Shutterstock)
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