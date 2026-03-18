Kanaph, IMbiologics Shine In Otherwise Idle Q1 Korea IPO Market

Slow Recovery Expected

 
• By Jung Won Shin
  
Korean IPO
Modalities, Proprietary Platforms, Track Records May Have Boosted Appetite (Shutterstock)
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