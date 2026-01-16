Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
J.P. Morgan: Teva Targets Long-Term Value Over Fast Uptake For Long-Acting Olanzapine
Firm ‘Will Not Contract Aggressively’ Following Risperidone Strategy, CEO Francis Says
Jan 16 2026
•
By
Dean Rudge
• Source: Shutterstock
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Business
More from Scrip