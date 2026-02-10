Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
gMyrbetriq: Lupin Settles With Astellas, Zydus Says Court Directed Mirabegron Mediation
Lupin To Pay $90m
Feb 10 2026
•
By
Vibha Ravi
Astellas Has Settled Its Myrbetriq Litigation With Lupin
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Legal & IP
More from Market Access