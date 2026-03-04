Moderna Settles Lipid Nanoparticle Patent-Infringement Case With Genevant/Arbutus

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Moderna reached a settlement in a patent suit filed by Genevant and Arbutus (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Legal & IP

More from Business