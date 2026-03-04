Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Moderna Settles Lipid Nanoparticle Patent-Infringement Case With Genevant/Arbutus
Mar 04 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Moderna reached a settlement in a patent suit filed by Genevant and Arbutus
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Legal & IP
More from Business