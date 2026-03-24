Karyopharm Aims For Xpovio Myelofibrosis Approval Despite Endpoint Miss

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Cancer
Karyopharm plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the Phase III SENTRY results for Xpovio in myelofibrosis. • Source: Shutterstock
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