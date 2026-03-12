Novo Holdings’ Assets Shrank As Novo Nordisk’s Value Sank

Other Investments Delivered Positive Returns

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Novo Holdings' Novo Nordisk share value fell, but other investments rose (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Strategy

More from Business