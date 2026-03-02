Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
What Does Big Pharma Want From CRDMOs As AI Changes Rules?
Mar 02 2026
•
By
Vibha Ravi
(Left to right) - Vikash Agarwalla (BCG), Krishna Kanumuri (Sai Life), Satyanarayana Chava (Laurus), Matthew Moorcroft (Lonza), Manni Kantipudi (Aragen Life), Rajat Sood (Goldman Sachs)
(Citeline/BioAsia)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Business
More from Scrip