Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
As Novo Nordisk Doubles Down In Obesity And Diabetes, What Exactly Is It Looking For?
Rare Disease Opportunities Still A Focus
Jan 29 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Novo intensified its focus on obesity and diabetes after streamlining its operations in September
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from J.P. Morgan
More from Conferences