Ionis Cuts Trygolza Price Ahead Of Big New Indication

Cost Is Below That Of Arrowhead’s Competing Drug

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Ionis gained a few points in the stock market after its Tryngolza price cut (Shutterstock)
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