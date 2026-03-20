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New LDL-C Treatment Guidelines Tell Doctors To Consider Drug Costs
Nexletol/Nexlizet, Repatha Makers Say Copays Are Already Low
Mar 20 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Doctors are encouraged to discuss risks versus benefits, including costs, with patients
(Shutterstock)
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