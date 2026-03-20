New LDL-C Treatment Guidelines Tell Doctors To Consider Drug Costs

Nexletol/Nexlizet, Repatha Makers Say Copays Are Already Low

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Doctors are encouraged to discuss risks versus benefits, including costs, with patients (Shutterstock)
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