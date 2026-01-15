Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan Would Codify MFN Deals, But What Does That Mean?
Jan 15 2026
•
By
Derrick Gingery
Trump's healthcare reform plan includes measures to lower insurance premiums.
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Drug Pricing
More from Business