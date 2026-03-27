China Biotech Sees Deal Potential Beyond Preclinical Assets

Building Domestic Clinical, Commercialization Capabilities

 
• By Xu Hu
  
Chinese pharma and biotech firms take the same approaches to cross-border deals with different motivations. (Shutterstock)
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