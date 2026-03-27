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China Biotech Sees Deal Potential Beyond Preclinical Assets
Building Domestic Clinical, Commercialization Capabilities
Mar 27 2026
•
By
Xu Hu
Chinese pharma and biotech firms take the same approaches to cross-border deals with different motivations.
(Shutterstock)
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